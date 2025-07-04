UHS awards certificates to summer elective participants

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Thursday held a certificate distribution ceremony, to mark the conclusion of its flagship summer electives program, Medi-Sum 2025.

A total of 39 students from various institutions across Punjab were awarded certificates for completing 10-day intensive modules designed to provide hands-on experience and interdisciplinary learning beyond the confines of traditional curricula.

The program, now in its latest edition, featured electives across a diverse range of departments including Anatomy, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Biochemistry, Haematology, Human Genetics & Molecular Biology, Forensic Medicine, Allied Health Sciences, the Research & Development Centre, and the Professional Skills Development Centre.

Medi-Sum 2025 aimed to enhance students’ clinical and professional competencies through laboratory-based learning, interactive workshops, expert mentorship, and exposure to research methodologies. The initiative, according to university spokesperson, was designed to nurture inquiry, critical thinking, and collaborative learning—skills deemed essential for emerging healthcare professionals.

Speaking at the ceremony, UHS vice-chancellor Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore reaffirmed the university’s focus on student-centered learning. “Real learning extends beyond textbooks,” he said, adding: “Through programs like Medi-Sum, we aim to instill the values of curiosity, innovation, and teamwork among future health leaders.” He urged the participants to be the ambassadors of the university and spread the word.

Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Dr Nadia Naseem, in her remarks, highlighted the reciprocal value of such initiatives. “These programs are not just educational for students, they’re also a learning experience for us as educators,” she noted, expressing the university’s commitment to expanding such academic engagements in future editions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025