Jul 04, 2025
LHC disposes of 100 pleas against e-cigarette vendors

Recorder Report Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 07:25am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of over 100 petitions challenging the crackdown on vape and e-cigarette vendors, directing authorities not to proceed against dealers until appropriate legislation is framed.

The vape dealers and shop owners from across the province had approached the court against crackdown and harassment by the police. Earlier, the petitioners' counsel argued that despite the de-sealing of shops, storeowners were still facing police harassment. A law officer, however, informed the court that neither had any formal crackdown on vape businesses been launched by the administration, nor were enforcement of actions underway. He further told the court that to regulate the trade a draft for legislation was being considered along with plans to include input from relevant stakeholders.

The court was also informed that the federal cabinet had reviewed the health risks of vaping and also discussed the significance of regulating the industry.

The court observed that the constitution guarantees the right to trade and do business and questioned how authorities could carry out enforcement without a legal framework in place. The court ruled that no action could be taken against the petitioners’ businesses until appropriate legislation is enacted.

