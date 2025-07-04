AIRLINK 152.83 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.57%)
Pakistan

Further reforms in FBISE being made: chairman

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published July 4, 2025 Updated July 4, 2025 07:32am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik has said that further reforms are being brought to Board aiming at the welfare of students and institutions.

He said this here on Thursday, while addressing a meeting of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, after their elections, adding that recommendations have been prepared to allocate special funds for poor children, which will be presented to the Board of Governors.

The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association was represented by the Central President of the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, Dr Malik Abrar Hussain, and the Central President of the PSN, Dr Afzal Babar.

The delegation included Professor Mehar Khan Mughal, Member Board of Governors Colleges Wing, Dr Rukhsana Khan, Member Board of Governors female Wing, Muhammad Ashraf Hiraj, Former Member Board of Governors Federal Board, Javed Iqbal Raja, Central Vice President, UPSC, Irfan Muzaffar Kiani, Divisional President Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ibrahim, General Secretary Rawalpindi Division, Sardar Fegar Niaz, President Pothohar Town, Chaudhry Iftikhar, Finance Secretary, District Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ikram Ali Malik said, “I congratulate the successful members and hope that the members of the Board of Governors will continue to play an important role in bringing positive changes.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

