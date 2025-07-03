SBP reserves hit nearly 40-month high on multilateral, commercial loans

Pakistan’s central bank reserves hit around 40-month high this week, helped by multilateral and commercial loans that pushed the dollar stockpile to reach $14.51 billion as of June 30, 2025.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) foreign reserves jumped by $5 billion to surpass it projection of $14 billion by the end of the fiscal year 2024-25.

“The increase in SBP’s Fx reserves is due to receipt of GOP [Government of Pakistan] multilateral and commercial loans,” the central bank statement read.

Economists noted that the milestone was made possible through the joint efforts of the SBP and the federal government as they successfully stabilised the external sector by implementing prudent macroeconomic policies and securing timely external inflows.

This brings the SBP reserves to around 40-month high. Earlier, the SBP reserves had hit $14.96 billion on March 18, 2022.

During the week ended on Jun 27, 2025, the State Bank reserves increased by $3.66 billion to $12.73 billion.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $18.09 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.36 billion.

Last week, SBP reserves decreased by record $2.66 billion - the biggest weekly decline in SBP reserves in over 3 years.

However, the central bank mentioned about GOP commercial loans equivalent to $3.1 billion; and multilateral loans of over $500 million to be reflected in the SBP reserves for the week ending June 27, 2025.