Afghan Taliban deny role in US citizen disappearance

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities on Thursday denied involvement in the disappearance of a US citizen in Kabul, after Washington announced a $5 million reward for information on his whereabouts.

Mahmood Shah Habibi, an Afghan-American businessman who worked for a telecommunications firm, was abducted along with his driver in the Afghan capital in 2022, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The FBI notice from 2024 said it was “believed that Mr. Habibi was taken by Taliban military or security forces”.

The US State Department last month said it was “offering a reward of up to $5 million for certain information leading to the location, recovery, and safe return” of Habibi, directly accusing the Taliban authorities’ intelligence unit for his disappearance.

The Taliban authorities on Thursday said they were investigating “a petition” made by Habibi’s family, describing him as an “Afghan citizen” only.

“No evidence has been uncovered indicating that he has been detained by any entity affiliated with the Islamic Emirate,” government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement, using the Taliban authorities’ name for their administration.

“As a legitimate governing authority, the Islamic Emirate has no reason to detain or conceal any individual merely suspected of criminal activity.”

Mujahid “categorically” rejected the involvement of the General Directorate of Intelligence.

The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in 2021, months after the US and NATO withdrew most of their forces from the country following a two-decade war against the then insurgent group.

Their government has not been recognised by any country.

A Taliban government spokesman did not immediately respond to request for details on the number of US citizens detained in Afghanistan.

Multiple US citizens have been released from Taliban custody this year, however.

In March, American woman Faye Hall was released after two months in prison after she was arrested for reportedly having an unauthorised drone. The British couple she was arrested with are still in detention.

In January, the Taliban government released two Americans, Ryan Corbett and William McKenty, for an Afghan detained in the United States in an exchange mediated by Qatar.