SEARL appoints Tahir Ahmed as CEO

The Searle Company Limited (SEARL) has appointed Tahir Ahmed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The pharmaceutical shared this development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We hereby notify that Syed Nadeem Ahmed has retired from The Searle Company Limited and has accordingly relinquished the office of CEO with effect from July 1, 2025.

“The Board of Directors has appointed Tahir Ahmed, as CEO of the company with effect from the same date,” read the notice.

The pharma said that Tahir has been leading the company as Managing Director (MD) for the past 12 months under a board-approved succession plan and has served the company in various leadership roles for over 25 years.

Meanwhile, Syed Nadeem Ahmed will remain on the Board as an executive director and will act as senior advisor to the board and management.

SEARL was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1965 and was later converted into a public limited company. The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of pharmaceutical, consumer health and nutritional products.

Back in 2023, SEARL, a subsidiary of International Brands (Private) Limited, earned approval from the UAE ministry and registered its manufacturing facility in the Middle Eastern country.