AIRLINK 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.31%)
BOP 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
CPHL 90.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.71%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
FLYNG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
HUBC 139.91 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.18%)
HUMNL 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
KEL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
KOSM 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
MLCF 83.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.45%)
OGDC 226.30 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (1.52%)
PACE 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
PIAHCLA 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.65%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.26%)
POWER 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.01%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.69%)
PRL 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.89%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
SEARL 102.15 Increased By ▲ 4.14 (4.22%)
SSGC 44.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
SYM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TRG 58.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.62%)
YOUW 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
BR100 13,280 Increased By 3.8 (0.03%)
BR30 39,111 Increased By 286.2 (0.74%)
KSE100 130,374 Increased By 30.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 39,871 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.09%)
Jul 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SEARL (The Searle Company Limited) 102.15 Increased By ▲ 4.22%

SEARL appoints Tahir Ahmed as CEO

BR Web Desk Published 03 Jul, 2025 01:34pm

The Searle Company Limited (SEARL) has appointed Tahir Ahmed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The pharmaceutical shared this development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We hereby notify that Syed Nadeem Ahmed has retired from The Searle Company Limited and has accordingly relinquished the office of CEO with effect from July 1, 2025.

“The Board of Directors has appointed Tahir Ahmed, as CEO of the company with effect from the same date,” read the notice.

The pharma said that Tahir has been leading the company as Managing Director (MD) for the past 12 months under a board-approved succession plan and has served the company in various leadership roles for over 25 years.

Meanwhile, Syed Nadeem Ahmed will remain on the Board as an executive director and will act as senior advisor to the board and management.

SEARL was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1965 and was later converted into a public limited company. The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of pharmaceutical, consumer health and nutritional products.

Back in 2023, SEARL, a subsidiary of International Brands (Private) Limited, earned approval from the UAE ministry and registered its manufacturing facility in the Middle Eastern country.

CEO PSX psx companies The Searle Company Limited PSX notice appointment PSX stocks PSX notices PSX listed companies Syed Nadeem Ahmed Tahir Ahmed

Comments

200 characters

SEARL appoints Tahir Ahmed as CEO

PSX rally continues as KSE-100 gains over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM hails increase in tax revenues

India Hindu pilgrimage begins near Pahalgam

SBP plans to ease digital payment mechanisms for traders

Crypto mining, other sectors: IMF rejects Pakistan’s subsidised power tariffs proposal

After Lucky Motor, Pak Suzuki hikes car prices amid new NEV levy

Remittances: govt set to withdraw some incentives

Bunny’s Limited starts bread production in Islamabad

Read more stories