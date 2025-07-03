AIRLINK 152.48 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.34%)
BOP 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.39%)
CPHL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.69%)
FCCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
FLYNG 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.8%)
HUBC 142.18 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (2.82%)
HUMNL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
KEL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
MLCF 83.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
OGDC 228.90 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (2.68%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
POWER 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
PPL 175.10 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.76%)
PRL 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.6%)
PTC 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.24%)
SEARL 100.56 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.6%)
SSGC 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.65%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
TELE 8.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TRG 58.24 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.8%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
YOUW 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.79%)
BR100 13,335 Increased By 59.6 (0.45%)
BR30 39,302 Increased By 477.2 (1.23%)
KSE100 130,687 Increased By 342.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 39,945 Increased By 37.2 (0.09%)
PSX rally continues as KSE-100 settles at new high

BR Web Desk Published July 3, 2025 Updated July 3, 2025 04:02pm

Bulls continued to make further inroads at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling at a new record high on Thursday.

During trading, the KSE-100 hit an intra-day high of 131,325.10.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 130,686.65 level, an increase of 342.62 points or 0.26%.

Analysts attribute the market’s record-breaking trajectory to aggressive institutional buying, strong earnings expectations and positive macroeconomic indicators.

On Wednesday, the PSX delivered a historic performance, surpassing the psychological milestone of 130,000 points for the first time ever. The benchmark KSE-100 Index soared by 2,144 points or 1.67% to settle at 130,344 points.

Globally, Asian shares edged higher on Thursday as investors braced for a key US jobs report that may justify imminent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and waited on the passage of a massive US tax and spending bill in Congress.

Wall Street climbed overnight to close at new record highs after President Donald Trump announced that the US has struck a trade deal with Vietnam, including a 20% tariff on exports to the US. That fuelled hopes that more deals will be forthcoming, with negotiations underway for a trade agreement with India.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.2% to hover just below a near four-year top. Japan’s Nikkei was flat.

China’s blue chips edged up 0.2%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.6% after data showed China’s services activity expanded at the slowest pace in nine months in June.

Both Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were little changed in Asia. Investors were waiting for Trump’s massive tax and spending bill to pass the House of Representatives for possible final approval.

The bill is expected to add $3.3 trillion to the national debt, slash taxes and reduce social safety net programs.

