AIRLINK 152.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
BOP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
CPHL 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.15%)
FCCL 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 56.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUBC 139.89 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.16%)
HUMNL 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
MLCF 83.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
OGDC 226.01 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.39%)
PACE 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
PIAHCLA 21.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
POWER 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
PPL 173.01 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.55%)
PRL 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.78%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
SEARL 100.40 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.44%)
SSGC 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
TELE 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TRG 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.47%)
WAVESAPP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.86%)
YOUW 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
BR100 13,283 Increased By 6.7 (0.05%)
BR30 39,057 Increased By 231.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 130,247 Decreased By -96.9 (-0.07%)
KSE30 39,827 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.2%)
ADNOC restores most Murban oil supply to equity holders in July, sources say

Reuters Published 03 Jul, 2025 10:48am

SINGAPORE: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has restored most of the Murban crude oil supply going to equity holders in July after making a sharp cut earlier, multiple trade sources said on Thursday.

During the Israel-Iran conflict last month, ADNOC notified equity holders that it would cut their Murban crude supply by 3 million to 4 million barrels in July, the sources said.

Most of these volumes have since been restored, they said.

ADNOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear what led to these changes.

ADNOC makes first trades during Platts Dubai oil pricing process, traders say

Partners in ADNOC Onshore, the subsidiary which produces Murban crude, include BP, TotalEnergies, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), Inpex, Zhenhua Oil, and South Korea’s GS Energy.

Equity holders are entitled to about 40% of the flagship grade’s production which stands at around 2.1 million barrels per day, traders said.

Japan, Thailand and India are the biggest importers of Murban crude, Kpler data showed.

ADNOC

