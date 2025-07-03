AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
PM to attend ECO Summit in Baku today

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

ISLAMABAD: The 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will be held in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan, on 3-4 July 2025.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, will lead the Pakistan delegation to the Summit, Foreign Office (FO) announced on Wednesday.

The theme of the Summit is “New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future.”

SCO summit 2024: Pakistan leads the regional unity

During the Summit, the FO statement reads the prime minister will share Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and global challenges, reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to the ECO Vision 2025, and advocate for enhanced intra-regional trade, transport connectivity, energy cooperation, and sustainable development.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with other ECO leaders on the sidelines of the Summit to discuss matters of mutual interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

