KPT handles all-time high cargo in FY25

KARACHI: Karachi Port Trust closes fiscal year 2024-25 with flying colors to record a cargo handling milestone of 54 million tons and broke its all-time container handling record to register a massive handling of 2.65 million TEUs.

This exceptional growth is driven by a dynamic leadership of Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and the Transition Management Committee of KPT for paving way for the Karachi Port to take advantage of surge in both imports and exports to boost national trade and economic momentum.

A comprehensive analysis highlights the outstanding performance of the Karachi Port in handling export and import cargoes during the ending fiscal year. A notable cargo handling growth of 4.45% is witnessed comparatively from last fiscal year 2023-24 when the port recorded handling of 53.95 million tons during the ending fiscal year 2024-25.

Breakup shows that the port handled 41.68 million tons of dry cargo with a growth 3.57% and 12.28 million tons of liquid bulk cargo with a growth of 7.56% during the ending year 2024-25 comparatively from previous financial year 2023-24.

A further breakup shows that the port has closed the handling of Export Cargo with impressive growth rate of 6.49% while registering a handling of 20.02 million tons during the ending fiscal year. Import has also remained impressive to record a growth of 3.28% from the preceding year to close at 33.93 million tons during the ending fiscal year.

Similarly, the breakup of dry cargo exports handling closed at 18.91 million tons, 7.06% more from handling from last year, due to extraordinary handling of Clinker, Rice, Talc Lumps, etc.

Whereas, the dry cargo imports closed at 22.77 million tons, 0.81% more handling from last year, due to handling of mostly Soyabean and Yellow Peas. An audit of liquid bulk imports handling depicts that the port has handled 11.16 million tons during the ending fiscal year showing an increase of 8.66% resulting mostly from the handling of Crude Oil, Palm Oil, Base Oil, Chemicals, Soyabean Oil, Canola Oil, etc.

The container handling at Karachi Port reached a record handling of 2.65 million TEUs during the ending year 2024-25 which has mainly resulted due to increased trade activities at the port due to favourable trade policies of the present government.

The vessel movement and handling at Karachi Port has also registered a growth of 11% during the ending fiscal year. Out of total handling of 1943 vessels/ships; the port handled 1093 container ships, 218 bulk carriers, 180 general cargo ships and 452 liquid bulk ship Tankers at the port.

