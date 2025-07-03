AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-03

CM Maryam inspects field hospital

Recorder Report Published 03 Jul, 2025 02:51am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif en route from Murree stopped to inspect a field hospital.

She made a surprise inspection of the field hospital located on the expressway near Mughalabad on the outskirts of Murree. She made a comprehensive review regarding provision of facilities over there. She interacted with the doctors and medical staff posted at the field hospital.

The CM obtained details about the working of the field hospital from the doctors and paramedical staff.

She also conversed with the patients and their families present at the field hospital. The patients and their families apprised her about the available medical facilities at the hospital. She also inquired about the provision of free medical tests and medicines.

A citizen while talking to the Chief Minister acknowledged that the field hospital is a wonderful initiative launched by the Punjab government. Elderly women and patients are benefiting from it to the maximum extent. He further informed that patients could never have imagined that treatment facilities would be available at their doorsteps without having to go through difficult routes to visit hospitals.

The Chief Minister said, “For the convenience and welfare of the people, field hospitals have now reached at their doorsteps. By the grace of Allah Almighty, more than 1.25 crore patients have benefited from the field hospitals and clinic-on-wheels project in the province.”

She highlighted, “Providing service to humanity has always been the foremost manifesto of the PML-N. The scope of field hospitals and clinic-on-wheels project will be further expanded in the province.”

She outlined, “Provision of complete health facilities is a fundamental right of the people, and public responsibilities will be fulfilled by the Punjab government in letter and spirit.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government Murree PMLN Maryam Nawaz Sharif

