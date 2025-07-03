APCMA seeks cut in duties, taxes: Cement’s domestic sales drop during FY2024-25

LAHORE: Cement sector’s domestic sales dropped to 37.017 million tons during the financial year 2024-2025 as compared to 38.181 million tons of sales recorded in the financial year ending June 30, 2024 showing a decline of 3.05 percent.

The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) has appealed the government to cut duties and taxes as cement is not a luxury item but a basic necessity.

“We must find ways to increase the domestic off-take in order to utilize the idle capacity that will attract economic growth as well as employment opportunities and increased revenue for allied industries,” said a spokesman of the industry on Wednesday.

However, on the export side, the industry was able to achieve a healthy growth by 29.46% as the volumes increased to 9.204 million tons during the fiscal year ended 30th June, 2025 compared to 7.110 million tons exports done during the last fiscal year. Overall the industry was able to achieve a marginal growth by 2.05% during the fiscal year ended on 30th June, 2025 with volumes of 46.221 million tons compared to 45.291 million tons during last fiscal year.

During the fiscal year ended 30th June, 2025, north based Mills despatched 30.726 million tons cement domestically showing a reduction of 2.60% over cement despatches of 31.545 million tons during July 2023-June 2024. Exports from North increased by 15.56% to 1.684 million tons during July 2024-June 2025 compared with 1.457 million tons exported during the last fiscal year. Total despatches by North based Mills reduced by 1.79% to 32.410 million tons during fiscal year ended 30th June, 2025 from 33.002 million tons during the last fiscal year.

Domestic despatches by South based Mills during July 2024-June 2025 were 6.291 million tons showing reduction of 5.21% over 6.636 million tons cement despatched during the last fiscal year. Exports from South showed healthy increase by 33.04% to 7.519 million tons during July 2024-June 2025 compared with 5.652 million tons exported during the last fiscal year. Total despatches by South based Mills increased by 12.38% to 13.811 million tons during fiscal year ended 30th June, 2025 from 12.289 million tons during last fiscal year.

During the month of June 2025, local cement despatches by the industry were 2.597 million tons compared to 3.079 million tons in June 2024, showing a decline of 15.65%. Exports despatches on the other hand jumped by massive 81.70% as the volumes increased from 472,865 tons in June 2024 to 859,204 tons in June 2025. Total cement despatches during June 2025 were 3.457 million tons against 3.552 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year showing a decline by 2.69%.

While in June 2025, North based cement mills despatched 2.445 million tons cement showing a decline of 10.21% against 2.723 million tons despatches in June 2024. South based mills despatched 1.01 million tons cement during June 2025 that was 21.99% more compared to the despatches of 0.830 million tons during June 2024.

North based cement mills despatched 2.237 million tons cement in domestic markets in June 2025 showing a decline of 14.43% against 2.614 million tons despatches in June 2024. South based mills despatched 360,814 tons cement in local markets during June 2025 that was 22.50% less compared to the despatches of 465,578 during June 2024.

Exports from North based mills increased by 91.05% as the quantities increased from 108,861 tons in June 2024 to 207,975 tons in June 2025. Exports from South based mills also increased by 78.91% to 651,229 tons in June 2025 from 364,004 tons during the same month last year. The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) releasing this data said that decreasing domestic demand is a major hindrance to growth of the cement industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025