KP: PTI leaders reaffirm loyalty to IK amid no-trust motion speculation

ISLAMABAD: Amid speculation over a potential no-confidence motion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on Wednesday dismissed the move as baseless and reaffirmed loyalty to imprisoned party founding chairman Imran Khan, warning rivals they would defend their government “at all costs.”

Speaking at a presser along with acting PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan and other senior leaders, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur challenged political opponents to try toppling the PTI government if they could.

“No matter how hard you try, you cannot bring down our government – whether through constitutional or unconstitutional means,” Gandapur warned. “If anyone thinks they can topple the KP government, I challenge them to go ahead. I know they can’t do anything, no matter what.”

He rejected claims of internal discord within the PTI, asserting that the provincial government is – and will always remain – loyal to Khan. “This government belongs to Imran Khan. It can only be dissolved on his instructions,” Gandapur said.

The chief minister also criticised the controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment, calling it an attack on judicial independence and a stain on Pakistan’s democratic framework.

He further accused the powers that be of undermining PTI’s electoral mandate, alleging pressure during his detention to renounce the party and denounce Khan.

“Our mandate was taken away…our reserved seats were snatched. What more can you do? And if you now think you can topple our government in KP, that’s just wishful thinking,” he warned.

Addressing unrest in the Kurram District, Gandapur said the issue was inherited but warned of broader instability along the Afghan border. “A neighbouring country has defeated global powers – this border is not secure,” he said.

He also alleged that moves were underway to impose emergency rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but insisted Khan had consistently advocated political dialogue, even before his arrest.

Echoing Gandapur’s remarks, PTI acting chairman Gohar Ali Khan said any no-confidence move would fail without Khan’s approval. “Let anyone try - no attempt will succeed unless it is sanctioned by Imran Khan,” he added.

He criticised what he called attempts to obstruct PTI governance, citing references against elected lawmakers and disruption of KP Assembly budget proceedings. “The opposition does not have the numbers. We will defend this government at all costs,” he said.

PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja described the February 8, 2024 general elections as “historically rigged,” framing the party’s campaign as a struggle for democratic rights rather than political power. “This is Imran Khan’s battle and we will win it,” he declared.

PTI KP president Junaid Akbar confirmed that lawmakers from both the National Assembly, Senate, KP, Punjab, and Sindh provincial assemblies attended the meeting.

“Despite differences, we stand united behind Khan and will follow every instruction from him,” he said.

During the parliamentary party meeting, PTI lawmakers reportedly postponed a planned oath on the holy Quran, intended to affirm unity and loyalty to Khan, sources told Business Recorder. The delay followed internal consultations emphasising party cohesion.

Sources said senior leaders reaffirmed that distancing themselves from Khan under external pressure would amount to betrayal.

Gohar reportedly told fellow lawmakers: “None of us is here on our own strength. Even our families might not have voted for us if it weren’t for Imran Khan.”

Lawmakers reportedly agreed their parliamentary positions stemmed entirely from Imran Khan’s popularity and vote bank.

The meeting also revealed internal dissent. Some lawmakers criticised Gandapur, while others expressed concern over political interference by Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan.

Aamir Dogar reportedly presented a letter from imprisoned PTI leaders urging renewed dialogue with the establishment.

MNAs Ali Muhammad Khan and Zartaj Gul emphasised the importance of negotiations, with Zartaj Gul warning that continued confrontation could lead to severe legal consequences, including long prison sentences.

Other members called for clearer party communication and unity in decision-making.

Shahid Khattak questioned inconsistent messaging around the KP budget, citing a recent tweet by Salman Akram Raja.

The parliamentary group agreed to form a negotiation committee, subject to Imran Khan’s approval, to manage the ongoing political crisis.

