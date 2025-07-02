AIRLINK 152.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
BOP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
CPHL 92.60 Increased By ▲ 6.93 (8.09%)
FCCL 46.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.68%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
FLYNG 56.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
HUBC 138.69 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
HUMNL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
KEL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.16%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
MLCF 83.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.64%)
OGDC 222.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.31%)
PACE 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.39%)
PPL 170.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.61%)
PRL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.5%)
PTC 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.35%)
SEARL 98.01 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (10%)
SSGC 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
SYM 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.67%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TRG 58.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.23%)
YOUW 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
BR100 13,291 Increased By 222.3 (1.7%)
BR30 38,865 Increased By 318.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 130,344 Increased By 2144.6 (1.67%)
KSE30 39,908 Increased By 803.3 (2.05%)
Jul 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian court allows Crocs to pursue infringement challenges

Reuters Published July 2, 2025
A Harry Potter fan wears Crocs with ‘Platform 9 3/4’ number on them during Back to Hogwarts Day at Kings Cross Station in London, Britain, September 1, 2023. REUTERS
A Harry Potter fan wears Crocs with ‘Platform 9 3/4’ number on them during Back to Hogwarts Day at Kings Cross Station in London, Britain, September 1, 2023. REUTERS

NEW DELHI: An Indian court has revived nine-year-old lawsuits filed by Crocs Inc which accused several Indian companies of launching footwear identical to its popular rubber clogs, allowing the U.S. firm to press ahead with its infringement challenges.

The court’s announcement late on Tuesday comes just as another international brand, Prada, is facing heat in India for showcasing sandals during a Milan fashion show which were similar to Indian ethnic footwear, sparking a nationwide furore. Prada later acknowledged they were inspired by Indian designs.

Crocs had sued six companies including Switzerland-based Bata’s India unit as well as local players Relaxo and Liberty for allegedly copying the shape of its footwear but an Indian court had said in 2019 that the case could not be taken up citing technical grounds.

Crocs however filed an appeal in which the high court on Tuesday gave it permission to pursue the case saying “the dismissal of Crocs’ suits cannot sustain in law.”

X, India spar over lawyer’s ‘Tom, Dick, and Harry’ remark for government officials

In the original court challenge, Crocs said the rivals should be restrained from selling the footwear which it called an obvious imitation of its rubber clogs.

Liberty, one of the companies sued by Crocs, argued that Crocs was not the originator of the designs and it too had merely copied the clog shape of footwear in use by others much prior.

Launched in Colorado in 2002, Crocs’ quirky, bright and comfortable resin shoes quickly attracted a cult following. Over the years, they have become popular in India, where they are sold across several footwear stores.

India’s footwear market is set to be worth $33.86 billion this year, according to market research firm Statista, and 97% of the market is dominated by non-luxury footwear.

Indian court Milan fashion show Crocs India’s footwear market

Comments

200 characters

Indian court allows Crocs to pursue infringement challenges

PAF chief’s visit to US reinforces defence cooperation: ISPR

PSX soars: KSE-100 settles above 130,000 level

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 9% YoY to $26.3bn in FY25

Quad ministers condemn April attack in IIOJK without naming Pakistan

Two firms found guilty of Rs1.13bn anti-competitive pact in pharmaceutical sector

OCAC seeks SIFC intervention over petroleum levy on furnace oil

Pakistan flash floods, heavy rain kill 64 in a week: govt

Overseas Pakistanis offered 120-day tax-free mobile registration facility

NDMA issues heavy rain forecast, flood alerts for several regions

Assistant Commissioner among 4 killed in Bajaur blast

Read more stories