Overseas Pakistanis offered 120-day tax-free mobile registration facility

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday announced that overseas Pakistanis can now avail a 120-day tax-free mobile registration facility on each visit to the country, in line with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s policy.

The facility is being offered through PTA’s free and automated Temporary Mobile Registration System, accessible via the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) portal.

According to the PTA, the initiative is aimed at ensuring seamless mobile connectivity for overseas Pakistanis during short-term stays in the country.

“This step reflects PTA’s commitment to enhancing digital inclusion and facilitating ease of access for visitors,” the authority said in a statement.

The facility allows eligible individuals to register one mobile device without paying FBR taxes during their visit. The registration remains valid for 120 days from the date of entry.

The Temporary Mobile Registration System was introduced to streamline mobile usage for travelers, reduce device smuggling, and maintain a verified digital environment across Pakistan.