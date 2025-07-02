Sri Lankan shares end higher on broad-based gains

Sri Lankan shares advanced on Wednesday, boosted by gains across all sectors.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.81% higher at 18,141.79 points.

Colombo Dockyard and Industrial Asphalts were top percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share index, up 56.9% and 33.3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index dipped to 247.7 million shares from 679.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 7.81 billion Sri Lankan rupees (around $26 million) from 7.63 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 314.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 7.72 billion rupees, the data showed.