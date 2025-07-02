Anti-circumvention probe concluded: NTC acts to protect domestic steel industry

KARACHI: In a key development for Pakistan’s trade enforcement, the National Tariff Commission (NTC) has concluded the country’s first anti-circumvention investigation, extending anti-dumping duties to imports of a slightly modified product that was circumventing duties previously imposed on galvanized steel products.

This action addresses a growing threat to Pakistan’s domestic flat steel sector. Although anti-dumping duties had been imposed on galvanized steel coils and sheets, importers began bringing in a slightly modified product (Galvalume), undermining the impact of existing duties and affecting local manufacturers who had invested in production and relied on fair competition.

The domestic industry faced financial losses as the benefits of anti-dumping duties were being offset by circumvention. The influx of the modified product, lacking economic justification and aimed solely at evading duties, disrupted market conditions and discouraged investment in local steel production.

The NTC’s investigation marks a significant step and aligns Pakistan with global trade enforcement practices. By identifying and addressing circumvention - a concept well-established in international trade - the Commission has reinforced Pakistan’s commitment to fair trade.

Anti-circumvention measures, allowed under the WTO Anti-Dumping Agreement, are vital to ensure that duties meant to counter unfair trade are not bypassed through technicalities. While many WTO members have conducted such investigations, this marks Pakistan’s first successful use of these provisions. “The extension of duties sends a strong signal that Pakistan will not allow its trade remedies to be undermined,” said an industry representative. “It restores fair competition and supports production, employment, and revenue generation.”

This case sets an important precedent for future anti-circumvention actions in other sectors. It also strengthens investor confidence in Pakistan’s regulatory framework.

With this action, the NTC has protected domestic interests and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to rules-based trade.

