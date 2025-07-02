AIRLINK 154.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.41%)
BOP 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.67%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
CPHL 88.60 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.42%)
FCCL 45.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
FLYNG 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
HUBC 138.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KOSM 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.66%)
MLCF 83.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
OGDC 222.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.19%)
PACE 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PAEL 41.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 170.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.65%)
PTC 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 93.44 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (4.87%)
SSGC 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.12%)
SYM 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
TPLP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
TRG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.88%)
YOUW 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
BR100 13,253 Increased By 184.1 (1.41%)
BR30 38,668 Increased By 121.7 (0.32%)
KSE100 130,060 Increased By 1860.7 (1.45%)
KSE30 39,847 Increased By 742.1 (1.9%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-02

Anti-circumvention probe concluded: NTC acts to protect domestic steel industry

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 11:24am

KARACHI: In a key development for Pakistan’s trade enforcement, the National Tariff Commission (NTC) has concluded the country’s first anti-circumvention investigation, extending anti-dumping duties to imports of a slightly modified product that was circumventing duties previously imposed on galvanized steel products.

This action addresses a growing threat to Pakistan’s domestic flat steel sector. Although anti-dumping duties had been imposed on galvanized steel coils and sheets, importers began bringing in a slightly modified product (Galvalume), undermining the impact of existing duties and affecting local manufacturers who had invested in production and relied on fair competition.

The domestic industry faced financial losses as the benefits of anti-dumping duties were being offset by circumvention. The influx of the modified product, lacking economic justification and aimed solely at evading duties, disrupted market conditions and discouraged investment in local steel production.

NTC generates Rs40 billion through anti-dumping duties in 25 years

The NTC’s investigation marks a significant step and aligns Pakistan with global trade enforcement practices. By identifying and addressing circumvention - a concept well-established in international trade - the Commission has reinforced Pakistan’s commitment to fair trade.

Anti-circumvention measures, allowed under the WTO Anti-Dumping Agreement, are vital to ensure that duties meant to counter unfair trade are not bypassed through technicalities. While many WTO members have conducted such investigations, this marks Pakistan’s first successful use of these provisions. “The extension of duties sends a strong signal that Pakistan will not allow its trade remedies to be undermined,” said an industry representative. “It restores fair competition and supports production, employment, and revenue generation.”

This case sets an important precedent for future anti-circumvention actions in other sectors. It also strengthens investor confidence in Pakistan’s regulatory framework.

With this action, the NTC has protected domestic interests and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to rules-based trade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade WTO imports steel products steel industry NTC steel sector National Tariff Commission anti dumping duties

Comments

200 characters

Anti-circumvention probe concluded: NTC acts to protect domestic steel industry

PSX soars: KSE-100 crosses 129,000 barrier

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 10pc duty slabs

Power Division suspends LESCO guard for manhandling elderly woman in Sheikhupura

Lucky Motor hikes KIA car prices by up to Rs700,000 amid NEV levy imposition

PM orders to digitise all industrial production processes

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Pakistan advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Trump urges Hamas to accept 'final proposal' for 60-day Gaza ceasefire

Defence vehicles: MoC amends IPO to allow import, re-export

Read more stories