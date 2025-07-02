Clarification by Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has clarified in her official statement that the name “Jinnah Institute of Cardiology Lahore” will remain unchanged, and no modification to its title is under consideration. The Punjab Government has allocated funding under the same name in the Annual Development Programme for the fiscal year 2025–26.

To provide world-class and modern treatment for heart and other diseases, 14 new hospitals will be established in the Nawaz Sharif Medical District. The master planning for these hospitals is in the final stages of completion.

All media outlets are requested to verify facts before publishing any news.

