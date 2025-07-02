PFA imposes fine on nine food outlets

LAHORE: Enforcement safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed collective fine of Rs 930,000 on nine food outlets on grounds of various violations of food safety standards.

The teams conducted grand operations in different areas of Lahore, including Wahdat Road, Samanabad and Sabzazar and inspected 19 well-known food chain outlets.

DG PFA Asim Javaid said that a large quantity of expired food items, used oil, stale ingredients and unhygienic prepared food was immediately discarded on the spot. He said poor kitchen hygiene, improper storage, dirty freezers, rusty utensils and foul-smelling environments were among the most common violations observed. He stated that food safety teams also found missing employee medical reports and incomplete food safety records. Detailed improvement notices were issued to all violators for necessary corrective measures.

DG Asim Javaid further said that food prepared with substandard ingredients poses a serious threat to public health. He reiterated that strict monitoring is being ensured from food preparation to delivery, and the authority has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against any kind of food-related fraud.

