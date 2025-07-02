Deployment of EPD force: LHC expresses dissatisfaction

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the deployment of a new force by the Environment Protection Department (EPD) in the city and directed its Director General (DG) to appear before the court on July 04.

The court also ordered the environment department’s officials to meet with the court-formed environmental commission and submit a report by next hearing.

The court was hearing a set of identical petitions filed against the government’s failure to control smog.

Earlier, the director legal of the environment department presented a report regarding the deployment of a new environmental force in the city.

However, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the report and summoned DG EPD.

The court also expressed concern over the department’s vehicle emission testing procedures and questioned why the teams were not taking action against large smoke-emitting vehicles.

