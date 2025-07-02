AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
BOP 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
CPHL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.52%)
FCCL 44.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
FLYNG 56.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
KOSM 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
MLCF 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.64%)
OGDC 221.75 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.54%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
PAEL 41.38 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
PIAHCLA 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.33%)
PRL 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
PTC 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
SEARL 88.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.36%)
SSGC 44.82 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.74%)
SYM 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.54%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.79%)
TPLP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 58.64 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (3.77%)
WAVESAPP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.38%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 13,069 Increased By 297.6 (2.33%)
BR30 38,546 Increased By 252.1 (0.66%)
KSE100 128,199 Increased By 2572.1 (2.05%)
KSE30 39,105 Increased By 951.2 (2.49%)
Jul 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-02

Govt allocates $6.8m to deal with diabetes challenge

Naveed Butt Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 08:48am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated $6.8 million under five-year initiative to tackle the alarming rise in diabetes cases across the country.

The government has budgeted allocation of Rs3 billion for the programme in the current fiscal year, with an additional Rs800 million planned for the next year. Implementation agencies are currently being shortlisted to roll out programme components efficiently.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday emphasised the urgency of a unified and comprehensive national approach to tackle the alarming rise in diabetes cases across the country.

Chairing the second meeting of the Steering Committee for the Prime Minister’s Diabetes Prevention and Control Programme, the minister said, the programme was aimed at raising awareness and providing preventive care to 33 million Pakistanis, adding the five-year initiative, with a total estimated cost of $6.8 million, was scheduled for completion by 2029.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Health, provincial representatives, and relevant institutions participated in the meeting.

The minister stressed that diabetes was not just a health issue but a national development challenge as it was silently eating away at country’s population’s health like termites. It is the root of many severe illnesses, and unless we act decisively, the burden will cripple the healthcare system.

The five-year national programme aims to educate, screen, and treat millions across the country through a coordinated effort involving both federal and provincial stakeholders. He also stressed the importance of collaboration, adding each province has been working independently, but now we must unite under a national action plan. Only then can we deliver results that match the scale of the crisis, he added.

Pakistan is currently among the three countries where diabetes is spreading most rapidly. It also ranks among the five countries most affected by tuberculosis and one of only three where polio remains a threat; facts that the minister said should serve as a wake-up call, he added. He lamented that Pakistan made tremendous achievements in nuclear science, yet the country’s health outcomes remain dismal. This contradiction must end, he emphasised.

On the occasion, the Ministry of Health briefed the committee on a newly-launched nationwide media campaign focusing on awareness, prevention, control, and treatment.

The campaign includes training for frontline health workers, the development of a national diabetes registry, and partnerships with universities for research and outreach.

A national consultative meeting is scheduled for July 2, where federal and provincial representatives will finalise cost-sharing mechanisms and streamline efforts for greater impact. Senior officials from the Ministry of Health, provincial representatives, and relevant institutions participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ahsan iqbal Federal Government diabetes diabetes cases

Comments

200 characters

Govt allocates $6.8m to deal with diabetes challenge

FBR abolishes ACD on imports under 0pc, 5pc and 20pc duty slabs

FBR seeks 18pc tax-to-GDP ratio by 2027-28

Govt advances NEV policy with Rs100bn subsidy

Defence vehicles: MoC amends IPO to allow import, re-export

No subsidy or tax relief on imports: ECC sticks to sugar deregulation

Held/acquired by officers: ED asks ministries, Divisions to obtain assets declaration

Anti-circumvention probe concluded: NTC acts to protect domestic steel industry

Exchange cos welcome their inclusion in PRI

NEV levy: all vehicle categories’ prices surge

Sugar important decision confirmed

Read more stories