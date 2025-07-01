AIRLINK 154.25 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.05%)
Red Cross ‘deeply alarmed’ by intensifying hostilities in Gaza

AFP Published 01 Jul, 2025 11:31pm

GENEVA: The Red Cross said it was deeply worried Tuesday as Israel’s military expanded its operations in Gaza, warning that the Palestinian territory’s few remaining functional medical facilities were already overwhelmed.

“The International Committee of the Red Cross is deeply alarmed by the intensifying hostilities in Gaza City and Jabaliya, which have reportedly caused dozens of deaths and injuries among civilians over the past 36 hours,” the ICRC said in a statement.

The increased operations came after days of mounting calls for a ceasefire, with US President Donald Trump among those urging Israel to strike a new deal to halt the war and bring home the hostages still held in Gaza.

Israel’s campaign to destroy the Palestinian group Hamas has raged on unabated, however, with Gaza’s civil defence agency reporting Israeli forces killed at least 20 people on Tuesday.

Hamas says open to talks as Israel keeps up Gaza strikes

“The intensification of hostilities comes as Gaza’s already-decimated healthcare system struggles to absorb a relentless surge in critical cases,” the ICRC said.

“Nearly all public hospitals in Gaza are shut down or gutted by months of hostilities and restrictions on the entry of critical medicine, supplies and equipment.”

It said the medical facilities that continue to function – including the Red Cross Field Hospital – were overwhelmed and running “dangerously low” on essential supplies, including fuel, and even body bags.

“This severely compromises their ability to treat the wounded or ensure dignified management of the dead,” the Geneva-based ICRC said.

Furthermore, it said widespread evacuation orders were pushing Gazans into an ever-shrinking space and create panic among civilians, and hamper the ability of first responders to reach those in need.

“The ICRC urgently reiterates its call for the protection of medical personnel and medical facilities in Gaza,” the organisation said, adding that they should not be deprived of resources.

And it insisted that evacuated civilians should have satisfactory conditions of shelter, hygiene, health, safety and food.

“Many people in Gaza right now are injured, sick, or have disabilities. They are often unable to comply with evacuation orders. Constant care must be taken to spare them,” the ICRC said.

