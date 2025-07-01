India to finalise interim trade deal with US as early as this week, FT reports

India is on track to finalise an interim trade agreement with the US as soon as this week, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people briefed on the talks.
India is on track to finalise an interim trade agreement with the US as soon as this week, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people briefed on the talks.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jun 30
|
283.85
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jun 30
|
283.65
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jul 1
|
143.61
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jul 1
|
0.79
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jul 1
|
1.37
|
Euro to USD / Jul 1
|
1.18
|
UK LIBOR % / Jun 27
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jun 30
|
6,204.95
|
Nasdaq / Jun 30
|
20,369.73
|
Hang Seng / Jun 30
|
24,072.28
|
Dow Jones / Jun 30
|
44,094.77
|
India Sensex / Jul 1
|
83,653.16
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jul 1
|
40,049.42
|
FTSE 100 / Jul 1
|
8,779.75
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jul 1
|
23,868.64
|
France CAC40 / Jul 1
|
7,647.34
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jun 30
|
16,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jun 30
|
300,240
|
Petrol/Litre / Jul 1
|
266.79
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jul 1
|
64.89
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jul 1
|
3,329.14
|
Diesel/Litre / Jul 1
|
272.98
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jul 1
|
68.48
|Stock
|Price
|
Cresent Jute / Jul 1
Crescent Jute Products Limited(CJPL)
|
6.40
▲ 0.72 (12.68%)
|
Parmount Sp. / Jul 1
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
5.65
▲ 0.62 (12.33%)
|
First Treet Manuf / Jul 1
First Treet Manufacturing Modaraba(FTMM)
|
10.95
▲ 1 (10.05%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Jul 1
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
19.97
▲ 1.82 (10.03%)
|
Pakistan Credit Rating Agency / Jul 1
The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Ltd(GEMPACRA)
|
18.22
▲ 1.66 (10.02%)
|
Service Textile / Jul 1
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
29.54
▲ 2.69 (10.02%)
|
Ideal Spinning / Jul 1
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
19
▲ 1.73 (10.02%)
|
Image Pakistan / Jul 1
Image Pakistan Limited(IMAGE)
|
26.91
▲ 2.45 (10.02%)
|
Din Tex. / Jul 1
Din Textile Mills Limited(DINT)
|
65.30
▲ 5.94 (10.01%)
|
National Silk / Jul 1
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
78.50
▲ 7.14 (10.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Mughal Energy / Jul 1
Mughal Energy Limited(GEM)(GEMMEL)
|
19.80
▼ -2.2 (-10%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Jul 1
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
45.25
▼ -5 (-9.95%)
|
First Tri-Star Mod. / Jul 1
First Tri-Star Modaraba(FTSM)
|
12.85
▼ -1.37 (-9.63%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Jul 1
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
11.69
▼ -1.2 (-9.31%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Jul 1
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
104.50
▼ -10.03 (-8.76%)
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Jul 1
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
4.20
▼ -0.4 (-8.7%)
|
Meezan PakistanXD / Jul 1
Meezan Pakistan ETF(MZNPETF)
|
15.65
▼ -1.46 (-8.53%)
|
AN Textile Mills / Jul 1
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
24.25
▼ -2.09 (-7.93%)
|
HBL Total Tre. ETF / Jul 1
HBL Total Treasury ETF(HBLTETF)
|
103.16
▼ -7.84 (-7.06%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Jul 1
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
4.50
▼ -0.3 (-6.25%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Kohinoor Spining / Jul 1
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
51,732,047
▲ 0.02
|
B.O.Punjab / Jul 1
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
26,994,183
▲ 0.28
|
Treet Corp / Jul 1
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
22,301,451
▲ 0.11
|
Sui South Gas / Jul 1
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
22,242,703
▲ 0.83
|
Yousuf Weaving / Jul 1
Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited(YOUW)
|
19,083,388
▲ 0.21
|
Image Pakistan / Jul 1
Image Pakistan Limited(IMAGE)
|
17,046,339
▲ 2.45
|
Faysal Bank / Jul 1
Faysal Bank Limited(FABL)
|
16,747,998
▲ 6.97
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jul 1
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,548,145
▼ -0.03
|
Cres.Star Ins. / Jul 1
Crescent Star Insurance Limited(CSIL)
|
10,449,663
▲ 0.17
|
Bank Makramah / Jul 1
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
10,271,167
▼ -0.14
Comments