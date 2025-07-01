AIRLINK 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.42%)
BOP 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
CPHL 84.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
FCCL 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
FFL 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.45%)
FLYNG 56.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
HUBC 138.85 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.75%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
KOSM 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
MLCF 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.45%)
OGDC 220.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.25%)
PACE 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.15%)
PIAHCLA 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
POWER 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
PPL 170.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.1%)
PRL 34.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.56%)
PTC 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
SEARL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
SSGC 43.62 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.94%)
SYM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
TPLP 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TRG 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.73%)
WAVESAPP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.52%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.69%)
BR100 13,002 Increased By 230.9 (1.81%)
BR30 38,449 Increased By 155.1 (0.4%)
KSE100 127,686 Increased By 2058.6 (1.64%)
KSE30 38,875 Increased By 721.6 (1.89%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India to finalise interim trade deal with US as early as this week, FT reports

Reuters Published 01 Jul, 2025 12:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India is on track to finalise an interim trade agreement with the US as soon as this week, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people briefed on the talks.

India US trade

Comments

200 characters

India to finalise interim trade deal with US as early as this week, FT reports

Pakistan’s real GDP grows 2.68% in FY25

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

Gwadar Port: Govt announces new shipping lines, ferry service to GCC

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

FO says looks forward to working with members as Pakistan assumes UNSC presidency for July

Mari Energies, Ghani Chemical join hands for emissions reduction project

Mari Energies completes tax compliance on 800% bonus shares

Revised WHT on National Saving Schemes issued

IPPs warn govt: Furnace oil levies could raise generation costs

Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount

Read more stories