AIRLINK 152.64 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (6.87%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 83.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
FLYNG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
HUBC 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.38%)
OGDC 220.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.28%)
PACE 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.09%)
PAEL 40.96 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.53%)
PIAHCLA 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
POWER 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
PPL 170.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.6%)
PRL 33.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 25.44 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.73%)
SEARL 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
SSGC 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.61%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.23%)
TPLP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.1%)
TRG 56.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (8.97%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,771 Increased By 97.1 (0.77%)
BR30 38,294 Increased By 30.3 (0.08%)
KSE100 125,627 Increased By 1248.3 (1%)
KSE30 38,154 Increased By 238.1 (0.63%)
Jul 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-01

Revised WHT on NSS issued

Sohail Sarfraz Published July 1, 2025 Updated July 1, 2025 08:44am

ISLAMABAD: In line with the Finance Act 2025, the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has notified revised withholding tax rates on national saving schemes (NSS) from July 1, 2025.

In this connection, the CDNS has issued a notification on Monday as per Tenth Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance.

According to the notification, the rate of tax imposed on profit on debt for persons not appearing on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) has been increased to 30 percent from July 1, 2025.

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

The following tax rates; therefore, would remain applicable on NSS under section 151 and prize bonds under section 156 of the Income Tax Ordinance: Section 151 (profit on debt), withholding tax rate would be 15 percent for persons appearing on the ATL and 30 percent tax on persons not appearing on the ATL. Section 156 (prizes and winnings), withholding tax rate shall be 15 percent for persons appearing on the Active Taxpayers List and 30 percent withholding tax on persons not appearing on the ATL.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CDNS FBR taxpayers Active Taxpayers List NSS National Saving Schemes withholding tax rates WHT rates Finance Act, 2025

Comments

200 characters

Revised WHT on NSS issued

PM Pakistan unveils bold vision to promote tourism

Rs339.5bn new tax measures take effect

FBR misses revised target by Rs178bn in FY25

IPPs warn govt: FO levies could raise generation costs

‘No electricity duty’ decision: Minister reaches out to all CMs

SBP revises Telegraphic Transfer charges scheme, raises limit to $200, includes ECs

FBR fixes MRP of cement

LCIA trial: Pakistan govt may pursue out-of-court settlement with Star Hydro

LTO Karachi posts record Rs3.5trn revenue with 29pc growth

Read more stories