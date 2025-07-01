Revised WHT on National Saving Schemes issued

ISLAMABAD: In line with the Finance Act 2025, the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has notified revised withholding tax rates on National Saving Schemes (NSS) from July 1, 2025.

In this connection, the CDNS has issued a notification on Monday as per Tenth Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance.

According to the notification, the rate of tax imposed on profit on debt for persons not appearing on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) has been increased to 30 percent from July 1, 2025.

The following tax rates; therefore, would remain applicable on NSS under section 151 and prize bonds under section 156 of the Income Tax Ordinance: Section 151 (profit on debt), withholding tax rate would be 15 percent for persons appearing on the ATL and 30 percent tax on persons not appearing on the ATL. Section 156 (prizes and winnings), withholding tax rate shall be 15 percent for persons appearing on the Active Taxpayers List and 30 percent withholding tax on persons not appearing on the ATL.

