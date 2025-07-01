HSD price up by Rs10.39, petrol’s by Rs8.36

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Monday announced a massive increase in the prices of petroleum products with effect from July 1, 2025.

The price of petrol has gone up by Rs 8.36 per litre, whereas, High Speed Diesel (HSD) price has also increased by Rs 10.39 per litre.

The price of petrol has gone up from Rs 266.79 per litre from Rs 258.43 per litre and HSD’s jumped from Rs 262.59 to Rs 272.98 per litre for the fortnight starting July 1, according to the Finance Division’s statement.

The Finance Division said the decision to increase the prices of petroleum products have been taken in line with the recommendations of Ogra and the relevant ministries. Sources said that the government adjusted the petroleum levy (PL) on petroleum products to levy carbon tax with a rate of Rs 2.50 per litre.

The PL on petrol has reduced from Rs 78.02 per litre to Rs 75.52 per litre and HSD also witnessed a reduction in Pl from Rs 77 to Rs 74.51 per litre, sources said.

