LTO Karachi posts record Rs3.5trn revenue with 29pc growth

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has achieved a historic milestone in revenue generation, collecting a record Rs3.5 trillion with 29% growth in the outgoing fiscal year.

In an unprecedented single-day collection, LTO Karachi has collected Rs. 184.7 billion, establishing a new record, underscoring the office’s operational excellence and enhanced tax collection capabilities.

The LTO’s exceptional performance continued throughout June 2025, with monthly collections reaching Rs. 449.05 billion - a remarkable 48% increase compared to the same period last year when collections stood at Rs. 302.83 billion.

The most significant achievement came with LTO Karachi crossing the Rs. 3.256 trillion annual collections for fiscal year 2024-25, marking a robust 29% growth over the previous year’s Rs. 2.515 trillion. This milestone represents one of the highest annual collection figures in the LTO’s history.

Chief Commissioner Zubair Bilal, who spearheaded these record-breaking achievements, played a pivotal role in reaching this monumental landmark for LTO Karachi.

The revenue breakdown revealed income tax as the dominant contributor with Rs. 1.818 trillion annually, followed by sales tax collections of Rs. 1.301 trillion, and federal excise duties contributing Rs. 222.2 billion.

Officials at LTO Karachi attributed these unprecedented achievements to their fantastic team, emphasising the collaborative effort and dedication that made these historic numbers possible. The synchronised performance across different tax streams reflects the office’s enhanced organisational capacity and systematic approach to tax collection.

