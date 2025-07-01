FBR fixes MRP of cement

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has fixed the minimum retail price of cement to ensure accurate payment of sales tax during July 2025.

In this regard, the FBR has issued an S.R.O. 1126 (1)/ 2025 here on Monday.

According to the notification, in exercise of the powers conferred by the first proviso to clause (46) of section 2 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and in supersession of its Notification S.R.O. No. 746(1)12025, dated the 29th April, 2025, the FBR has fixed the minimum retail price of cement for a month to be the average of prices of cement in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar; and average of prices of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The average of prices of cement in these cities would be the price as last published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on its website during the preceding month on cement for the said districts as reduced by Rs 25 for the purpose of payment of sales tax, at the rate specified in clause (a) of sub section (2) of section 3 of the Sales Tax Act, the notification added. In April 2025, the FBR had issued an S.R.O. 746 (I)/ 2025 for this purpose which has been superseded by a new notification.

The fixation of price would check under-invoicing by cement manufacturers and the prices would be as published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

