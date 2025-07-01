PBC appoints Javed Kureishi as new CEO

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Council (PBC) board has announced the appointment of Javed Kureishi as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Kureishi is a seasoned Citibanker with 34 years of leadership experience across Pakistan, Egypt, South Africa, the Czech Republic, the UAE, and Singapore. He has held senior regional roles across Asia, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Africa and is an expert in emerging market strategy, stakeholder engagement, and policy advocacy.

According to the announcement, the PBC board of directors unanimously selected Javed Kureishi as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 11, 2025.

The Board of Directors of PBC also extended its heartfelt appreciation to the outgoing CEO, Ehsan Malik, for his leadership and commendable service over the past ten years.

During his tenure, Malik significantly strengthened PBC’s position as a leading voice for the formal business sector and progressive economic policy in Pakistan. His efforts advanced stakeholder engagement and reinforced the organization’s commitment to responsible business practices.

Javed Kureishi currently sits on the boards of KElectric, PIA Holding Co, Fauji Food, Pakistan Oxygen Ltd, Samba Bank, Lucky Electric, and Tricon Boston, with prior directorships at the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Power Cement, Naya Nazimabad, the Pakistan Cricket Board, Sindh Infrastructure Development Co Ltd, and Pakistan Corporate Restructuring Co Ltd and served as Senior Consultant to IFC Pakistan.

