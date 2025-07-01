57 killed, 99 injured in flash floods so far

ISLAMABAD: The flash floods triggered by heavy rains have resulted in the deaths of at least 57 people and injuring 99 countrywide.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 22 people have lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province owing to various rain-related incidents, 17 in Punjab, 13 in Sindh and five in Balochistan. Of the 57 deaths, 28 are children, 17 are men and 12 women.

Out of 99 flood-related injuries, Punjab has reported 50, Sindh 33, KPK 11, Balochistan two and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, three. Of the 99 injuries, 39 are children, 33 men and 27 women.

The fatalities reported from various parts of the country were caused by roof collapses, electrocution, and flash floods, as pre-monsoon downpours continue to lash urban and rural areas alike.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned of more widespread heavy rains and potential flooding in several regions till July 5. In its latest advisory, the Met Office said a strong monsoon system is likely to affect most parts of the country starting Sunday, triggering heavy rainfall in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Islamabad, and the Potohar region.

The department warned of urban flooding in major cities including Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Karachi, Peshawar and Islamabad, while low-lying areas in districts like Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum could experience inundation due to excessive rain.

Upper KPK regions such as Hazara, Malakand, Charsadda and Nowshera have also been put on high alert for possible river flooding and landslides.

In response to the developing situation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed relevant authorities to expedite precautionary measures and ensure preparedness to deal with emergencies.

Local administrations have begun evacuations in vulnerable areas and are coordinating with relief agencies for rescue operations.

Pakistan, home to almost 250 million people, remains one of the most climate vulnerable countries in the world. It faces increasing instances of extreme weather events including heatwaves, droughts and unpredictable monsoons.

Experts link the country’s growing climate volatility to global warming, noting that erratic weather patterns have become more frequent and severe. The devastating floods of 2022, triggered by heavy monsoon rains and melting glaciers, killed over 1,700 people and caused damage estimated at over $33 billion.

Meanwhile, Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik has said that early preparedness and timely alerts are crucial for effective disaster mitigation and highlighted that the adverse effects of natural disasters can be significantly lessened through coordinated efforts, increased public awareness and strong readiness measures.

In his message on ongoing monsoon situation, the NDMA chairman cautioned that due to climate change, Pakistan is likely to experience above-average rainfall this monsoon season.

Expressing concern over Pakistan’s heightened vulnerability to disasters amid the growing impacts of global climate change; General Malik urged the public to strictly adhere to safety guidelines and precautionary measures issued by relevant authorities and district administrations to minimise potential risks.

