Markets

Pakistan’s power generation increases 21% in May

BR Web Desk Published 25 Jun, 2025 11:46am

Power generation in Pakistan clocked in at 12,755 GWh in May 2025, an increase of over 21% MoM compared to the generation recorded in April 2025, suggesting an uptick in economic activity.

Back in April 2025, power generation stood at 10,513 GWh.

The power generation for May 2025 is the highest in nine months, said Topline Securities, in a note.

“The government’s decision to reduce electricity prices led to this high demand,” the brokerage house said.

Moreover, analysts noted that rising temperatures and a significant increase in hydel generation also helped in demand improvement.

On a yearly basis, power generation surged by 1% as compared to 12,618 GWh in May 2024.

However, in the first 11 months of FY25 (July-May), power generation fell by 0.2% YoY to 113,415 GWh compared to 113,598 GWh in the SPLY.

On the other hand, the total cost of generating electricity in Pakistan decreased by 22%, clocking in at Rs7.8 KWh in May 2025 compared to Rs9.9 KWh registered in April 2025.

On a yearly basis, the cost was down 11%, compared to Rs8.7 KWh in May 2024.

In May, hydel emerged as the leading source of power generation, accounting for 38% of the generation mix, to become the largest source of electricity generation.

This was followed by RLNG, which accounted for 17% of the overall generation, ahead of nuclear, which accounted for 16% of the power generation share.

Among renewables, wind and solar generation amounted to 3% and 1%, respectively, of the generation mix.

