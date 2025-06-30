German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has arrived in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

“We will continue to stand firmly by Ukraine’s side so that it can continue to defend itself successfully - with modern air defence and other weapons, with humanitarian and economic aid,” Wadephul said in a statement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy called for help from Washington and Western allies to bolster Ukraine’s air defences after a Russian attack on Sunday that involved hundreds of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles.

Germany is Ukraine’s second-biggest military backer after the United States, whose commitment to Kyiv has been called into question, putting pressure on Europe to step up.