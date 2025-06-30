AIRLINK 147.74 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (3.44%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
FCCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.15%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.17%)
FLYNG 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
HUBC 137.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.32%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
OGDC 222.01 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.37%)
PACE 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.75%)
PAEL 39.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.65%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
PPL 171.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.27%)
PRL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PTC 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 87.71 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.83%)
SSGC 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.99%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.76%)
TPLP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (8.38%)
TRG 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.03%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,739 Increased By 64.4 (0.51%)
BR30 38,421 Increased By 157.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 125,005 Increased By 625.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 38,039 Increased By 123.1 (0.32%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 11:44am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has arrived in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

“We will continue to stand firmly by Ukraine’s side so that it can continue to defend itself successfully - with modern air defence and other weapons, with humanitarian and economic aid,” Wadephul said in a statement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy called for help from Washington and Western allies to bolster Ukraine’s air defences after a Russian attack on Sunday that involved hundreds of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles.

Russia says its air defences destroy 15 Ukrainian drones overnight

Germany is Ukraine’s second-biggest military backer after the United States, whose commitment to Kyiv has been called into question, putting pressure on Europe to step up.

United States Germany President Volodymyr Zelenskiy German Foreign Minister Germany economy Johann Wadephul

Comments

200 characters

German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv to discuss support for Ukraine

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 3-4% in June: Finance Ministry

KSE-100 soars past 125,000 as bullish momentum continues

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Chinese IPPs face Rs500bn in unpaid dues

Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend FFD4

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Merit Packaging approves major asset sale to Kompass Pakistan

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

Read more stories