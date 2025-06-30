AIRLINK 147.74 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (3.44%)
World

Russia says its air defences destroy 15 Ukrainian drones overnight

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 11:36am

Russia’s air defence systems destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones overnight, the defence ministry said on Monday.

Ten of the aerial weapons were downed over the Kursk region bordering Ukraine and five over the Sea of Azov that bounds Russia to its east, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Iran voices ‘serious doubts’ over Israel commitment to ceasefire

There were no immediate reports of damage. The Russian defence ministry reports only drones destroyed by its forces, not the number launched by Ukraine.

Sea of Azov Kursk region Russia air defence systems

Russia says its air defences destroy 15 Ukrainian drones overnight

