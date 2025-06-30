AIRLINK 147.74 Increased By ▲ 4.91 (3.44%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
CPHL 84.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
FCCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.15%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.17%)
FLYNG 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.35%)
HUBC 137.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.32%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (18.18%)
MLCF 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.67%)
OGDC 222.01 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.37%)
PACE 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.75%)
PAEL 39.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
PIAHCLA 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.65%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.02%)
PPL 171.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.27%)
PRL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PTC 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 87.71 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.83%)
SSGC 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.99%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.76%)
TPLP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (8.38%)
TRG 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.31%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.03%)
YOUW 5.69 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.32%)
BR100 12,739 Increased By 64.4 (0.51%)
BR30 38,421 Increased By 157.1 (0.41%)
KSE100 125,005 Increased By 625.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 38,039 Increased By 123.1 (0.32%)
Jun 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Agriculture a ‘red line’ in trade talks with US, Indian finance minister tells Financial Express

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 11:30am

NEW DELHI: India’s agriculture and dairy are “big red lines” in its ongoing trade negotiations with the United States, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Financial Express newspaper in an interview published on Monday.

India and the US are negotiating a trade deal ahead of President Donald Trump’s July 9 deadline to impose reciprocal tariffs.

“Agriculture and dairy have been among very big red lines, where a high degree of caution has been exercised,” Sitharaman told the newspaper.

“Yes, I’d love to have an agreement, a big, good, beautiful one; why not?” Sitharaman said, adding that an early conclusion of the trade deal would serve India better.

In the trade talks, the US is pushing for greater access to agricultural goods and ethanol, citing a significant trade imbalance, along with expanded market access for dairy, alcoholic beverages, automobiles, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

India’s finance minister says markets ‘well regulated’ after Adani storm

Meanwhile, India’s auto, pharmaceutical, and small-scale firms are lobbying for a gradual opening of the protected sectors, fearing competition from US firms.

Discussions on the trade deal will address concerns of the automobile and other industries with “deep consultations,” said Sitharaman.

India United States Nirmala Sitharaman India's agriculture

Comments

200 characters

Agriculture a ‘red line’ in trade talks with US, Indian finance minister tells Financial Express

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 3-4% in June: Finance Ministry

KSE-100 soars past 125,000 as bullish momentum continues

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Chinese IPPs face Rs500bn in unpaid dues

Aurangzeb departs for Spain to attend FFD4

Power smart app introduced to get rid of over-billing

Oil falls on prospect of more OPEC+ supply, easing risks in Mideast

Merit Packaging approves major asset sale to Kompass Pakistan

Crackdown underway: Pakistan’s FIA identifies investors with AED 2m real estate holdings in UAE

In call with COAS, Iran’s army chief thanks Pakistan for support

Read more stories