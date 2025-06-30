AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-30

Nvidia insiders sold over $1bn in stock amid market surge, FT reports

Reuters Published 30 Jun, 2025 05:58am

BENGALURU: Nvidia insiders sold over $1 billion worth of company stock in the past year, with a notable uptick in recent trading activity as executives capitalize on surging investor interest in artificial intelligence, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

More than $500 million of the share sales took place this month as the California-based chip designer’s share price climbed to an all-time high, the report said.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive, started selling shares this week for the first time since September, the SEC filing showed.

Nvidia’s stock hit a record on Wednesday, and the chipmaker reclaimed the crown as the world’s most valuable company after an analyst said the chipmaker was set to ride a “Golden Wave” of artificial intelligence.

Its latest gains reflect the US stock market’s return to the “AI trade” that fueled massive gains in chip stocks and related technology companies in recent years on optimism about the emerging technology.

Nvidia declined to comment on the FT report. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Nvidia’s shares have rebounded over 60% from their closing low on April 4, when Wall Street was reeling from President Donald Trump’s global tariff announcements. US stocks, including Nvidia, have recovered on expectations the White House will reach trade deals to soften the tariffs.

