SC’s ruling on reserved seats strengthens hybrid system: JI

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that the Supreme Court’s ruling on reserved seats has further strengthened the hybrid system, depriving people of their democratic rights.

“The verdict is regrettable and based on a flawed interpretation of the Constitution,” he said in a statement issued from Mansoora on Sunday.

The decision of constitutional bench, he said, has once again raised serious questions about the credibility of the judicial system. He added that the 26th Constitutional Amendment allowed powerful quarters to bring the judiciary under complete control. “Ruling elites are now using courts to get favorable decisions. Jamaat-e-Islami had vehemently opposed the 26th Amendment and outrightly rejected it, while some opposition parties became a part of it.”

The JI leader said had the opposition taken a principled stand, at least some credibility of the courts might have been preserved.

Commenting on the implications of the verdict, he said it remains to be seen how both the government and opposition parties respond.

“Will they accept PTI’s rightful seats as spoils of war or adopt a moral, principled, and democratic position by refusing to take them?” he asked.

He remarked that for Pakistan’s so-called political parties, democracy is nothing more than a tool for personal gain.

“Political parties must correct their direction and prioritize democratic values over personal interests. Only then can rule of law and constitutional supremacy be established in the country,” he stated.

He emphasized that the people themselves must now rise for their rights through peaceful resistance—and that Jamaat-e-Islami offers the most credible platform for such a struggle.

Meanwhile, Rehman expressed deep sorrow over the tragic drowning of tourists in the Swat River and extended condolences to the bereaved families. He criticized the government for failing to respond in time, saying, “Authorities watched helplessly on TV as children and women were swept away by the current. A helicopter could have reached them from Islamabad in just 30 minutes—or even less from Peshawar. But while the ruling elite can immediately deploy helicopters and jets for personal use, the citizens of this country are left to die without help.”

He held the ruling class responsible for monopolizing national resources and failing to provide even basic facilities to the common man. “The people have been abandoned. The government has failed to protect lives,” he said.

He pointed out that the PTI has been in power in KP for over 13 years, yet the Swat tragedy once again exposed its incompetence.

He demanded that all illegal encroachments — especially those on riverbanks—and unauthorized hotels in tourist areas must be immediately removed to prevent future disasters.

