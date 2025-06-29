AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-29

Swat river tragedy: death toll rises to 11

Amjad Ali Shah Published 29 Jun, 2025 02:36am

PESHAWAR: The death toll from the Swat River incident on Saturday surged to 11 while two others are still missing. A rescue operation is underway in the area. A day earlier 18 individuals were swept away by a sudden surge of high water in the Swat River.

The deputy commissioner Swat said 10 dead bodies out of 18 persons swept away by the flash floods have so far been recovered from the river.

The incident occurred while tourists were having breakfast along the riverbank when they were caught off guard after heavy rains upstream caused an unexpected and rapid increase in water flow.

As many as 80 officials have been deployed across five locations for the rescue operation while they are facing difficult conditions due to rough weather and fast river currents.

The Pakistan Army has also joined the operation alongside Rescue 1122 teams, equipped with necessary gear. Bodies of the deceased were sent to their hometowns.

According to Director General Rescue 1122, the search and rescue operation has now been activated in other areas for over 24 hours and was being carried out simultaneously in Khwazakhela, Kabal Bypass, and Barikot.

Over 120 rescue personnel are participating in the mission. Teams from Swat, Malakand, and Shangla are jointly taking part in the operation, utilising boats and equipment to scan the riverbanks and deeper water zones.

In Mardan, the funeral prayers of Farman and a young girl, Ishal, were offered in Nawan Kali, Rustam. Eight victims from Sialkot, including five women, two children, and one man, were also laid to rest in their hometown. Emotional scenes unfolded as grieving families received the bodies.

The deputy commissioner of Swat has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the incident and determine any negligence or oversight by officials. He has vowed to take strict action if any responsibility is established.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s spokesperson, Faraz Ahmad Mughal, the inquiry committee formed to probe the incident has approved a decisive crackdown against encroachments along the Swat River.

“The district administration has been instructed to immediately demolish all illegal constructions built along the riverbanks,” the spokesperson said, noting that KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur directed all relevant departments to eliminate the encroachments within three days.

Additionally, he said, it has been decided that all hotels in the area will be registered on a permanent basis to ensure regulatory oversight.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

death toll Swat river tragedy

