IWT: PM hails arbitration court’s ruling

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday hailed a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) concerning the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), describing it as a “major endorsement” of Pakistan’s longstanding stance on the dispute with neighbouring India.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif said the PCA’s Supplemental Award confirmed that India does not have the authority to unilaterally suspend or hold in abeyance the treaty, which governs the distribution of water between the two countries.

“We are working upon water resources as the water is the lifeline for the people of the country,” he said.

Sharif also commended his legal team for what he described as their “significant legal contributions” in presenting Pakistan’s case before the international tribunal.

The Supplemental Award, made public on the PCA’s website on Friday, was issued as part of proceedings initiated by Pakistan against India under the terms of the 1960 IWT.

The ruling states that India’s unilateral decision to suspend the treaty’s dispute resolution mechanism did not strip the court of its jurisdiction to hear Pakistan’s complaints.

In its findings, the PCA concluded: “The text of the Treaty, read in light of its object and purpose, does not allow either party, acting unilaterally, to hold in abeyance or suspend an ongoing dispute settlement process.”

The ruling further clarified that the treaty remains in force unless terminated by mutual agreement between India and Pakistan, stating: “Such text definitively indicates an intent by the drafters not to allow for unilateral action to alter the rights, obligations, and procedures established by the Treaty.”

Pakistan has welcomed the decision, saying it affirms the authority of the court and of the neutral expert to adjudicate matters arising under the treaty, despite India’s attempts to halt the proceedings.

The 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has long been seen as a rare example of sustained cooperation between India and Pakistan, despite decades of political and military tensions.

