Jun 29, 2025
Business & Finance

TDAP CE visits ‘3rd Pakistan Chemicals Expo’

Published 29 Jun, 2025

KARACHI: The Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Faiz Ahad Chadhar, visited the 3rd edition of the Pakistan Chemicals Expo (PACE) 2025 at the Expo Centre Karachi, organised by the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) under the leadership of its Chairman Haroon Ali Khan.

The expo gathered 84 leading exhibitors from across Pakistan’s chemical sector, highlighting the growing strength and potential of the industry. Prominent participants included Tufail Chemicals, Fauji Fertilisers, Sitara Chemicals, Ittehad Chemicals, Descon, and BAFF, among others.

During his visit, the CE TDAP met with industry stakeholders and inspected the exhibition booths of the major exhibitors of the event. He expressed TDAP’s continued commitment to supporting the chemical sector’s growth through trade facilitation, export promotion, and policy advocacy. “The chemicals industry is a critical pillar for industrial development and export diversification in Pakistan,” said the CE TDAP.

Events like PACE provide a vital platform for B2B engagement, innovation showcase, and international visibility of our local manufacturers, he said.

PACE 2025 served as a dynamic networking platform for domestic and international buyers, researchers, and policymakers, reinforcing Pakistan’s potential as a competitive player in the global chemical supply chain.

