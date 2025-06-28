AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Poland’s Duda arrives in Ukrainian capital Kyiv to meet Zelenskiy

Reuters Published 28 Jun, 2025 05:46pm
Polish President Andrzej Duda. Photo: Reuters
Polish President Andrzej Duda. Photo: Reuters

WARSAW/KYIV: Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv on Saturday for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Duda’s office said, as Kyiv aims to build support among allies at a critical juncture in its grinding war with Russia.

Duda, a vocal supporter of Ukraine whose term ends in August, was greeted at the train station by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who called the Polish leader “Ukraine’s true friend”.

Ukraine’s drone attacks damage grain warehouse, school in Rostov, Russia says

Ukraine is struggling to fend off Russian advances on the battlefield and intensifying missile and drone attacks on its cities as diplomatic efforts to end the war, now in its fourth year, have faltered.

Duda’s successor, President-elect Karol Nawrocki says he remains committed to helping Ukraine’s defence effort but opposes Kyiv joining Western alliances such as NATO.

Ukraine Andrzej Duda Poland Russia Ukraine conflict Russia Ukraine ceasefire

Comments

200 characters

Poland’s Duda arrives in Ukrainian capital Kyiv to meet Zelenskiy

Pakistan leads emerging markets in sovereign risk recovery, says Bloomberg Intelligence

No price tag yet: govt denies $100mn valuation for Roosevelt Hotel

Stocks emerge as best-performing asset class in Pakistan for FY25

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,600 in Pakistan

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 26 opposition members

Iran holds state funeral for top brass slain in war with Israel

Moderate to heavy showers continue in parts of Karachi

KSE-100 beats US, India & Germany to emerge among top global performers in FY25

PNSC eyes $700mn freight earnings amid fleet expansion

Trump hopeful for Gaza ceasefire, possibly ‘next week’

Read more stories