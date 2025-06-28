Poland’s Duda arrives in Ukrainian capital Kyiv to meet Zelenskiy

WARSAW/KYIV: Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv on Saturday for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Duda’s office said, as Kyiv aims to build support among allies at a critical juncture in its grinding war with Russia.

Duda, a vocal supporter of Ukraine whose term ends in August, was greeted at the train station by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who called the Polish leader “Ukraine’s true friend”.

Ukraine’s drone attacks damage grain warehouse, school in Rostov, Russia says

Ukraine is struggling to fend off Russian advances on the battlefield and intensifying missile and drone attacks on its cities as diplomatic efforts to end the war, now in its fourth year, have faltered.

Duda’s successor, President-elect Karol Nawrocki says he remains committed to helping Ukraine’s defence effort but opposes Kyiv joining Western alliances such as NATO.