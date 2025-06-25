AIRLINK 143.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
BOP 10.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
CPHL 83.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.42%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.43%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 54.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.91%)
HUBC 138.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.24%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
KOSM 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
MLCF 84.64 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.81%)
OGDC 216.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.65%)
PACE 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PAEL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (4.18%)
PIAHCLA 21.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.98%)
PIBTL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
POWER 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PPL 166.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.15%)
PRL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.56%)
PTC 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.87%)
SEARL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
SSGC 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
SYM 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
TPLP 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
TRG 54.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.94%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.05%)
YOUW 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
BR100 12,524 Increased By 50.8 (0.41%)
BR30 37,769 Decreased By -52.1 (-0.14%)
KSE100 122,816 Increased By 569.5 (0.47%)
KSE30 37,455 Increased By 171.5 (0.46%)
Jun 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine’s drone attacks damage grain warehouse, school in Rostov, Russia says

Reuters Published 25 Jun, 2025 11:12am

Ukrainian drone attacks overnight damaged a grain facility, a school, residential houses and a sport complex in Russia’s southern region of Rostov on the Ukrainian border, Russian authorities said on Wednesday.

The Russian defence ministry said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that its units destroyed a total of 40 Ukrainian drones overnight over several Russian regions and the Crimean Peninsula.

Seven drones were downed over the Rostov region.

Rostov Governor Yuri Slyusar said on Telegram that there were no injuries in result of the strikes, but the attack sparked a fire at a sports complex and damaged a high school and two apartment buildings in the city of Taganrog.

Ukrainian drone triggers fire in apartment building west of Moscow, official says

In the town of Azov, situated on the Don River about 16 km (10 miles) from the Sea of Azov, the attack damaged a grain storage warehouse and an industrial facility, Slyusar said, without elaborating.

According to several unofficial Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels, there were reports of a possible drone strike on the Russian Atlant-Aero drone facility in Taganrog.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports of the possible attack on the drone factory.

Russia’s Voronezh regional Governor Alexander Gusev, writing on Telegram, said more than 40 drones were destroyed over urban areas and near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, but there were no injuries.

Ukraine has beefed up its capacity of drone construction and strikes since the start of the 40-month-old war against Russia.

In an attack earlier this month, dubbed “Operation Spider’s Web”, it targeted Russian long-range bombers at air bases. Russia has intensified its drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent months.

A missile attack on Tuesday in southeastern Ukraine killed at least 17 people.

Russian defence ministry Ukrainian drone attacks Rostov Operation Spider’s Web

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine’s drone attacks damage grain warehouse, school in Rostov, Russia says

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

$350m loan agreement signed with ADB to boost women’s financial inclusion

World Bank approves $194mn to support education & access to water in Balochistan

US strikes failed to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites, intelligence report says

Pakistan’s power generation increases 21% in May

Mamdani on verge of winning New York City’s Democratic mayoral contest after Cuomo concedes

Seven Israeli soldiers killed during combat in Gaza, military says

Oil prices rise as investors assess Iran-Israel ceasefire

Mari Energies reappoints Lt-Gen Anwar Ali (retd) as chairman

Read more stories