Moderate to heavy showers continue in parts of Karachi

Moderate to heavy showers lashed several parts of Karachi on Saturday, as the first monsoon spell is expected to continue till Sunday in the city.

The areas which received heavy rains include KDA, Liaquatabad, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Safora, Saadi Town, Model Colony, I I Chundrigar Road, Tariq Road, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Scheme 33, North Nazimabad, and others.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more heavy rainfall is predicted in the city.

The PMD also raised concerns about flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

According to the meteorological department, a westerly weather system has moved over the western regions of the country, under which, most parts of Sindh are expected to see thunderstorms, gusty winds, and rain until June 29.