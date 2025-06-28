AIRLINK 142.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
FCCL 45.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
FLYNG 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.99%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.56%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3%)
MLCF 85.46 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.58%)
OGDC 221.19 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (1.79%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.68%)
PIAHCLA 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
PIBTL 8.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.07%)
PPL 171.20 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (1.93%)
PRL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.75%)
SEARL 86.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
SSGC 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.85%)
SYM 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.73%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.59%)
BR100 12,674 Increased By 224.1 (1.8%)
BR30 38,264 Increased By 597.5 (1.59%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Moderate to heavy showers continue in parts of Karachi

BR Web Desk Published 28 Jun, 2025 12:23pm

Moderate to heavy showers lashed several parts of Karachi on Saturday, as the first monsoon spell is expected to continue till Sunday in the city.

The areas which received heavy rains include KDA, Liaquatabad, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Safora, Saadi Town, Model Colony, I I Chundrigar Road, Tariq Road, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Scheme 33, North Nazimabad, and others.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), more heavy rainfall is predicted in the city.

The PMD also raised concerns about flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

According to the meteorological department, a westerly weather system has moved over the western regions of the country, under which, most parts of Sindh are expected to see thunderstorms, gusty winds, and rain until June 29.

heavy rainfall monsoon rain Karachi rain rain emergency centres

Comments

200 characters

Moderate to heavy showers continue in parts of Karachi

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Stocks emerge as best-performing asset class in Pakistan for FY25

Domestic consumers: Pakistan govt hikes gas fixed charges

KSE-100 beats US, India & Germany to emerge among top global performers in FY25

Iran holds state funeral for top brass slain in war with Israel

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Read more stories