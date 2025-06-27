Karachi receives first spell of monsoon rains

KARACHI: Moderate to heavy showers lashed several parts of Karachi on Thursday night as the metropolis received the first monsoon spell that is expected to continue till Sunday. The areas which received heavy rains include Kathore, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir, Safora, Saadi Town, Model Colony, I I Chundrigar Road, Tariq Road, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Scheme 33, North Nazimabad, and others.

The Pakistan Meteorolo-gical Department (PMD) forecast intermittent rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in the city. According to the meteorological department, a westerly weather system has moved over the western regions of the country, under which, most parts of Sindh are expected to see thunderstorms, gusty winds, and rain starting today until 29 June.

Districts including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, and Thatta are forecast to receive rain and thunderstorms during this period. Similar weather is expected in Sujawal, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana, and Khairpur.

