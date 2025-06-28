AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-28

Significant hydrocarbon discovered in Karak

Recorder Report Published 28 Jun, 2025 05:28am

KARACHI: A significant new hydrocarbon discovery has been announced in the country, following the successful testing of the Makori Deep-3 Development Well located within the TAL Joint Venture (JV) in the Karak District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. The well is operated by MOL Pakistan.

Drilling operations for the Makori Deep-3 Well began on December 12, 2024, and reached a final depth of 3,887 meters. Upon completion, the well demonstrated substantial flow rates from the Lockhart Formation, yielding 22.08 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMSCFD) and 2,112 barrels per day of condensate.

The well also produced 15 barrels per day of formation water, tested on a fixed choke at a flowing wellhead pressure of 4,744 psi.

Both major Pakistani oil and gas entities, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL), have confirmed their respective working interests in the discovery.

OGDCL holds a 27.763 percent working interest in the development phase of this Block. On the other hand, Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) holds a 25 percent pre-commerciality working interest in the TAL Block.

This successful testing of Makori Deep-3 is anticipated to significantly bolster Pakistan’s energy reserves and contribute to the nation’s energy security. Pakistan Oilfields Limited expects the well to be connected to the production line within two months.

The information was submitted in compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1 of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Regulations, for dissemination among their members. Both companies officially communicated the discovery to the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, with copies also sent to the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP OGDCL PSX energy sector hydrocarbon oil and gas sector Pakistan Oilfields Limited discovery of hydrocarbons Karak District

Comments

200 characters

Significant hydrocarbon discovered in Karak

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Domestic consumers: Govt hikes gas fixed charges

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Letters sent to ministers: APTMA for revising grid connection charges, suspending FO levies

Ministries oppose gas price increase

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Read more stories