AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
BOP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 84.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.07%)
FFL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
FLYNG 57.29 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.33%)
HUBC 138.89 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.11%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.75%)
KOSM 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.12%)
MLCF 85.79 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.98%)
OGDC 221.00 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (1.71%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PAEL 39.93 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.79%)
PIBTL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.15%)
PPL 171.16 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (1.91%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.58%)
SEARL 87.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
SSGC 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.08%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.22%)
TRG 57.98 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (10%)
WAVESAPP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (7.73%)
BR100 12,652 Increased By 202.4 (1.63%)
BR30 38,233 Increased By 566.5 (1.5%)
KSE100 124,379 Increased By 2332.6 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,916 Increased By 713.4 (1.92%)
Jun 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-28

SSGC organises HSE conference

Recorder Report Published June 28, 2025 Updated June 28, 2025 06:14am

KARACHI: In an innovative initiative to foster inter-company collaboration on workplace safety and sustainability, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) organised its first-ever health, safety, and environment (HSE) knowledge-sharing conference titled ‘SafeFuture – HSE for a Sustainable Tomorrow’ at its head office auditorium.

The event, hosted by the company’s HSE&QA Department, brought together experts and senior officials from five major organisations; PSO, PPL, PARCO, MIDAS Safety, and SSGC, to discuss digital transformation in HSE processes, AI-driven safety solutions, and best practices for cultivating a proactive safety culture.

In his opening remarks, Saeed Rizvi, Deputy Managing Director (Operations) at SSGC, underscored the critical importance of integrating HSE into core business operations, particularly amid the company’s ongoing 2,500-kilometre gas pipeline rehabilitation project. He noted that initiatives like SafeFuture serve as valuable platforms for mutual learning and industry-wide improvements.

Highlighting the evolution of SSGC’s HSE framework, Madni Siddiqui, Senior General Manager (Upper Sindh and Balochistan), reflected on the department’s journey from modest beginnings to a technology-driven unit dedicated to continuous improvement.

Delivering a presentation on SSGC’s digital shift, Shamail Haider, Acting General Manager (HSE&QA), emphasised the importance of adopting a preventive mindset in workplace safety. He shared insights into the company’s transition from a paper-based system to a fully digital HSE web portal.

Representatives from other leading energy firms also shared case studies and AI-integrated safety strategies. Speakers included Muhammad Haris of PSO, Abid Hussain of PPL, Jawad Hussain of PARCO, and Syed Muhammad Farooq Ahmed and Aamna Khalid from MIDAS Safety.

SSGC’s Group General Manager HSE&QA, Shahbaz Islam, presented ‘Safety in Action: Building a Culture, not just Compliance’, detailing the company’s best practices and real-world HSE case studies. He lauded the collaborative spirit of participating companies that contributed to the conference’s success.

Adding a wellness dimension to the proceedings, fitness expert Yogi Wajahat conducted a session offering practical tips for enhancing health and safety at worksites through physical and mental well-being.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SSGC HSE conference workplace safety

Comments

200 characters

SSGC organises HSE conference

Rs818.79bn supplementary, excess demands for grants okayed by NA

Domestic consumers: Govt hikes gas fixed charges

Ministries, divisions: ECC approves 14 summaries seeking TSGs worth Rs2.629trn

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.18pc

Tax fraud via bank account to land holder in jail

Dar defends decision to nominate Trump for Nobel prize

Letters sent to ministers: APTMA for revising grid connection charges, suspending FO levies

Ministries oppose gas price increase

FBR deploys taxmen on leading solar cos’ premises

Significant hydrocarbon discovered in Karak

Read more stories