SSGC organises HSE conference

KARACHI: In an innovative initiative to foster inter-company collaboration on workplace safety and sustainability, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) organised its first-ever health, safety, and environment (HSE) knowledge-sharing conference titled ‘SafeFuture – HSE for a Sustainable Tomorrow’ at its head office auditorium.

The event, hosted by the company’s HSE&QA Department, brought together experts and senior officials from five major organisations; PSO, PPL, PARCO, MIDAS Safety, and SSGC, to discuss digital transformation in HSE processes, AI-driven safety solutions, and best practices for cultivating a proactive safety culture.

In his opening remarks, Saeed Rizvi, Deputy Managing Director (Operations) at SSGC, underscored the critical importance of integrating HSE into core business operations, particularly amid the company’s ongoing 2,500-kilometre gas pipeline rehabilitation project. He noted that initiatives like SafeFuture serve as valuable platforms for mutual learning and industry-wide improvements.

Highlighting the evolution of SSGC’s HSE framework, Madni Siddiqui, Senior General Manager (Upper Sindh and Balochistan), reflected on the department’s journey from modest beginnings to a technology-driven unit dedicated to continuous improvement.

Delivering a presentation on SSGC’s digital shift, Shamail Haider, Acting General Manager (HSE&QA), emphasised the importance of adopting a preventive mindset in workplace safety. He shared insights into the company’s transition from a paper-based system to a fully digital HSE web portal.

Representatives from other leading energy firms also shared case studies and AI-integrated safety strategies. Speakers included Muhammad Haris of PSO, Abid Hussain of PPL, Jawad Hussain of PARCO, and Syed Muhammad Farooq Ahmed and Aamna Khalid from MIDAS Safety.

SSGC’s Group General Manager HSE&QA, Shahbaz Islam, presented ‘Safety in Action: Building a Culture, not just Compliance’, detailing the company’s best practices and real-world HSE case studies. He lauded the collaborative spirit of participating companies that contributed to the conference’s success.

Adding a wellness dimension to the proceedings, fitness expert Yogi Wajahat conducted a session offering practical tips for enhancing health and safety at worksites through physical and mental well-being.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025