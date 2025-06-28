AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
Streaming services: Over 7m compromised accounts identified

Recorder Report Published June 28, 2025 Updated June 28, 2025 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: A leading cybersecurity company identified over seven million compromised accounts belonging to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and others.

According to a new report of Kaspersky issued on Friday, to raise their awareness and build digital resilience, it has launched “Case 404”-an interactive cyber-detective game that helps Gen Z recognize hidden dangers and learn how to protect their digital lives.

Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence team analyzed compromised credentials and uncovered 7,035,236 cases in 2024. These weren’t stolen directly from the platforms themselves but were collected as part of broader credential theft campaigns.

Netflix leads both in popularity and in exposure, with 5,632,694 compromised accounts detected. Brazil had the highest number of exposed Netflix credentials in 2024, followed by Mexico and India. Kaspersky experts detected 680,850 Disney+ accounts in leaked data sets. Again, Brazil stood out as the country with the most breached accounts, followed by Mexico and Germany.

Amazon Prime Video, though smaller in volume with 1,607 compromised accounts, still plays a significant role, especially among Gen Z viewers looking for more subversive or edgy narratives.

Once a device is infected, cybercriminals don’t stop at the streaming app. Malware collects sensitive data — account credentials, cookies, bank card details — which are then sold or leaked on underground forums.

Sometimes, attackers give this data away just to build their reputation. These forums are active, fast-moving, and accessible to a wide range of malicious actors. What begins as a compromised Netflix password can quickly snowball into broader digital intrusion, identity theft, or financial fraud, especially if the same credentials are reused across services, the report said.

To watch favourite shows safely, Kaspersky recommended changing passwords for the potentially compromised accounts and ensure there has been no suspicious activity associated with these accounts.

Always use a legitimate, paid subscription when accessing streaming services and ensure you’re using apps from official marketplaces or the official websites. Use a reliable security solution, like Kaspersky Premium, to detect malicious attachments that could compromise your data. Ensure secure browsing and safe messaging with Kaspersky VPN, protecting your IP address and preventing data leaks, the report added.

