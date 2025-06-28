Urea sector: Body decides to extend gas supply until Sept 30

ISLAMABAD: The committee constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure stability of urea prices, under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting on Friday.

The committee expressed satisfaction with urea stock levels and price stability, and decided to extend gas supply to the urea sector until 30th September 2025 to ensure continued availability.

The meeting was attended by SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Minister for Petroleum, federal secretaries of agriculture and industries, and senior officials.

