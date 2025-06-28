AIRLINK 142.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-28

Alibaba.com launches ‘CoCreate Pitch’

Recorder Report Published June 28, 2025 Updated June 28, 2025 06:19am

KARACHI: Alibaba.com, a leading B2B e-commerce platform, has announced the newly expanded pitch competition, “CoCreate Pitch”, which will take place at the Company’s annual flagship CoCreate event.

The competition will allow global SMEs with product dreams to compete for a $1 million prize pool. Selected SMEs and entrepreneurs from Pakistan will have the opportunity to participate in the US event held in Las Vegas from September 4-5, 2025.

In addition to the “CoCreate Pitch” competition, Alibaba.com is also introducing CoCreate Europe, which will be held in London on November 14, 2025. Coinciding with World Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day on June 27th, this initiative highlights the commitment of Alibaba.com to supporting global SMEs.

SMEs are actively positioning themselves for new opportunities. During the mid-year stock season, Alibaba.com has observed significant momentum in Pakistan, with the number of Pakistani exporters on the platform increasing by 30% year-over-year from April to June.

