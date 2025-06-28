PACRA’s shares trading to commence from Monday

LAHORE: The gong ceremony for marking the listing of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) will be held on the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board of PSX, here at Pakistan Stock Exchange Regional Office on Monday (June 30).

According to PSX sources, trading in PACRA’s shares will commence on June 30 and will follow the T+2 settlement cycle, with the first settlement scheduled for Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The market lot for trading has been set at one share of Rs1 each, as per the notice issued by PSX.

It may be added that the PACRA’s shares have already been declared eligible securities by the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC), and all transactions will be cleared through the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL). The NCCPL has assigned the company code “GEMPACRA” for trading purposes.

Moreover, the opening price of the shares has been fixed at PKR 15.05 per share, as determined through the Book Building process.

CDC Share Registrar Services Limited has been appointed as the share registrar for the company. The PACRA will be listed under the “Miscellaneous” sector in the Daily Quotation of the Exchange.

