Fulfilling IMF conditions was no easy task, says CM Maryam

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that the Punjab government’s decision not to impose a single new tax in the provincial budget is nothing short of a miracle.

She emphasized that instead of introducing new taxes, the government expanded the tax net. She also announced that Punjab’s domestic debt, which had persisted for the last 30 years, had been reduced to zero.

Addressing the Punjab Assembly, CM Maryam Nawaz said fulfilling the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) conditions while meeting the province’s constitutional responsibilities was no easy task. She remarked that running over 150 development projects and allocating Punjab’s resources for public welfare made achieving the IMF’s stringent surplus target extremely challenging—yet her administration succeeded.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted that unlike previous governments, her administration did not merely announce projects but also implemented Punjab’s largest-ever annual cash-backed development program. She revealed that last year’s Annual Development Program (ADP) was worth Rs. 840 billion, but due to successful project execution and public demand, it was increased to over Rs. 1 trillion. Out of this, Rs. 1.013 trillion had already been spent on public welfare, marking the highest allocation in Punjab’s development history.

She noted that Punjab’s fund utilization, previously at Rs. 585 billion, had now reached Rs. 1,100 billion. The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to the Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs), acknowledging that their support was instrumental in these achievements.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz added that those who once called for the political ouster of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had now been sidelined themselves—not by others, but by their own poor performance.

“Those who chanted ‘minus Nawaz’ are now themselves ‘minus.’ Even Aleema Khan has acknowledged this,” she said, referring to recent remarks by Khan’s sister.

Taking a firm stance against her opponents, the CM stated that false promises to South Punjab had long been a political tactic to form and dismantle governments. “Unlike previous governments, we have moved beyond slogans. We are delivering on our promises,” she declared, announcing the launch of the province’s largest clean drinking water project, starting in South Punjab.

Her remarks were met with protests and noise from the opposition benches. Responding calmly, she said, “Let them protest. I respect their democratic right.”

Maryam also presented what she termed a “historic” and “tax-free” provincial budget of Rs. 5,335 billion, praising Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman and Finance Secretary Mujahid Sherdil for crafting a budget aligned with Nawaz Sharif’s economic vision.

Referencing military and diplomatic achievements, she congratulated the nation on “the victory over India” and commended the armed forces and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their leadership. She also condemned Israel’s recent strikes on Iran, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace and solidarity with the Iranian people.

Maryam Nawaz underscored her administration’s equitable development efforts, stating, “Every district—whether Bhakkar, Layyah, Rajanpur, D.G. Khan, or Rahim Yar Khan—has the same share in development as Lahore.”

She clarified that her competition was not with political rivals but with her own family’s legacy. “My benchmark is Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif—I aim to surpass their record of public service.”

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the Mines and Minerals Department’s contributions, citing Rs. 30 billion in savings, and noted that public spending had risen by only 3%, including pay and pension increases.

Opposition members in the Punjab Assembly may be barred from entering the premises following their misconduct during Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s speech. They created chaos, hurled abusive slogans, and tore copies of the agenda, throwing them toward the Chief Minister and Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

During her address, opposition members attempted to approach the Speaker’s chair, shouting slogans and disrupting proceedings. Government members intervened to restrain them. Sources indicate the opposition could face entry restrictions due to their actions, including storming the Speaker’s podium, using inappropriate language, and throwing documents.

It may be recalled that Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan had issued a ruling the previous day outlining a code of conduct for assembly sessions. The ruling prohibits reading books/newspapers or bringing them into the house. It also prohibits passing between a speaking member and the chair.

Additionally, eating, drinking, chewing, or smoking inside the assembly is not allowed. Damaging furniture or electronic equipment is strictly prohibited, and carrying sticks or rods without the Speaker’s permission is forbidden.

